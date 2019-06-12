|
|
Loretta Pacheco
Tempe - Loretta Belle Pacheco, aka "Nana" age 77, entered heaven's gates on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. On August 1, 1963 she married Richard Pacheco and together they raised two daughters, Rosalie White (Charles) and Patti Schoenhardt (Brett). She leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Devin and Hailey White; Noah, Preston and Mckenzie Schoenhardt. Loretta is survived by her sister, Margaret L. Cafarelli (Jan), and brothers Damien Cafarelli and Randy Cafarelli. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony K. and Margaret C. Cafarelli. Loretta was born in Albuquerque, NM on October 11, 1941, raised in Socorro, New Mexico and at a young age attended the Loretto Academy in El Paso, Texas. Loretta moved to Superior, Arizona and attended Superior High School where she met her husband. As an avid learner, Loretta went on to obtain her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education from Arizona State University and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. A life-long Sun Devil, she was devoted to attending ASU sporting events where you could see her beaming with pleasure, surrounded by her family. She was also a dedicated cheerleader at each of her grandchildren's many and varied sporting events. Her grandchildren were her world! Her teaching career began in the Roosevelt School District in South Phoenix; from there she moved into the role of Principal for Lassen Elementary School. Living in Tempe, AZ when the opportunity to work closer to home came up, Loretta jumped at it and became the Principal at Aguilar Elementary School. She spent many years at Aguilar however was convinced that she was needed at the Junior High level and became the Principal at Gilliland Junior High and later retired from there. Throughout her career, Loretta was celebrated as a mentor of future educators and touched the hearts of countless students. In later life, Loretta loved spending her summers up north at the family cabin enjoying the cooler weather. A devout Catholic she volunteered at her church and generously gave to organizations that were near and dear to her heart, like the Andre House and St. Mary's Food Bank. She was an avid walker, loved the game of golf and was a proud life-long Democrat, just like her mother. Visitation will be on June 14, 2019 from 4:30 - 6 p.m. with a Rosary following at 6 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th, 10 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 E. Libra Dr., Tempe, AZ 85283; Interment immediately following at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Donations can be made to Americare Hospice & Palliative Care. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019