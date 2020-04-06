|
|
Loretta Pemberton Andrews
Sun City - Loretta Pemberton Andrews, of Sun City, AZ died at 7:45 PM Friday, March 27th 2020. She was born March 13, 1932 and was the oldest of six children. She married Dan H Andrews, her High School sweetheart in 1953. He preceded her in death in January of 2008.
They lived in Marion, OH for many years prior to migrating to Arizona in 1978.
She is survived by 3 children, Brenda (Dave) Jones of Tolleson AZ, Robert (Cynthia) Andrews of Glendale AZ, and Steven Andrews of Conneaut OH, and 9 grandchildren.
According to her wishes, a private memorial service will be held, and Loretta will be interred with her husband, Dan, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020