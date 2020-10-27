Loretta Rae (Mardian) Everett



Phoenix - Loretta Rae (Mardian) Everett, 87, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Loretta is predeceased by her parents Grace Alice (Sexenian) Mardian and Aram Steven Mardian, and her sister Susan Christine Mardian. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffery Michael Everett and Edward Everett, Jr. (Melissa); three grandchildren, Sharona Ruth Watson (Jason), Theresa Renee Dupont, and Anthony Jacob Everett; one great-granddaughter, Anorahs Skye Watson; nieces Charlen Jo Mada (Ed) and Debbie Ann Struthers (Ian); and nephew Alex John Struthers (Sharon).



Loretta was born May 21, 1933, in Pasadena, CA. A daughter of Armenian immigrants, she is fondly remembered for her love of family, her warmth, quick wit, and lifelong appreciation of music. Her skill with a violin and her readiness to lead a song with her family will be sorely missed. She was a graduate of Glendale High School and Arizona State University, and had made homes in California, Hawaii, and Arizona.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages charitable donations to The Valley of the Sun United Way.









