Loretta Venturini Obituary
Glendale - Loretta Venturini, 76, passed away on November 12, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Gabriel and Candida Musco (Antonelli). Loretta was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed socializing with others. She also enjoyed her time at the Italian-American Club of Ventana Lakes. Loretta loved dancing, and looked forward to Dinner & Dancing every Wednesday and Friday. Her favorite dance partner of 53 years was her husband Louis Venturini. She is also survived by her sister Lucy Marcantonio (Pete) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation and Services will be held on Friday, November 15th from 5:30-7PM with Service to start at 7PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
