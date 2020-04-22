|
Lori Feinberg
Peoria - Lori Denise (Feinberg) Chaplick was born on July 10, 1969, in Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York. She was the first cherished child of Michael and Valerie Feinberg. The family moved to Arizona when Lori was a young girl, and Arizona has been her home ever since. Lori loved everything fashion. She could pick out a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes at 50 yards away in a dimly lit room. She personified style, loved vibrant colors that would set off her fiery red hair to its greatest advantage. When she walked into a room, everyone noticed. Not just because of what she wore, but how she wore it. You know how they say "Dance like no one is watching?" Lori knew everyone was watching and she was the most amazing dancer. All she had to do was hear the first pulsing beats of one of her favorite songs, and she was on the floor, crooking her finger for someone to come dance with her. Lori could spend all night on the dance floor - she never got tired and the movement and sound seemed to breathe even more life into her. It exhilarated her and filled her soul with obvious joy. Lori loved animals, especially cats, and loved her baby girls Sparrow and Lula more than anything. She couldn't bear to hear stories about cats without homes or some other trouble without wanting to adopt them all. She adopted Sparrow and Lula together while some other people would have looked the other way because Sparrow has three legs, and also, two cats is more trouble for some people to bother with. Not Lori! She went to Vegas to pick those cats up and they have had the life of Riley ever since, and are very spoiled and happy. Lori was not just a loving wife to her beloved Frankie Chaplick, she was also his best friend. Lori loved going anywhere with Frankie. The two of them were like peas and carrots, finishing each other's sentences, knowing what the other one needed at any given moment, each of them putting the other first as priority. Watching them together was like watching a finely choreographed dance, they moved so beautifully together. They had 29 beautiful years with each other. Lori completely adored her dad, Michael Feinberg, who died too young after two heart transplants. She would frequently ask him for strength from Heaven when she was going through difficult times with her health. She was also extremely close with her loving mom, Valerie Feinberg, and Lori truly loved her four beautiful nieces, Briell, Sabreena, Gabree and Simantha, along with her sister Janine White. Lori was a treasured friend to many, and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She was the kind of friend who would stick up for you even when you couldn't stand up for yourself. She was brave on everyone's behalf and was outspoken about any kind of injustice. Lori remembered the details about everyone's life-she had a keen interest in her friends and you couldn't tell her something without expecting her to ask questions or force you to dig deeper. Lori loved hearing about family scandals, new babies, and events in everyone's lives. She was the kind of friend who waited all night to see her best friend's baby being delivered just to spend 20 seconds with him, gazing into his crib once he was all cleaned up. Of course she had Frankie right there too. All night long. She was the kind of friend who went to her best friend's comedy shows, weekend after weekend, laughing and supporting the same old jokes week in and week out, laughing as enthusiastically as she did the first time she heard the jokes. Lori had maintained many of her friendships since her school days, and although her sense of style and fashion has changed in that time, her loyal heart did not and she knew who she was and who she would stand by, year in and year out. Lori cherished her relationship with God, and before she went home to be with her Lord, she was baptized at Christ's Church of the Valley in a private ceremony. This meant everything to Lori. She was filled with the Holy Spirit. We have all been so lucky to love Lori. It wasn't long enough, but she lives on in those of us who know her stories and who are here to remember her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020