Lori Kathleen Swingler
Peoria - Lori Kathleen Swingler of Peoria, Arizona passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 52. Lori was born in Newport Beach, California and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated from Moon Valley High School in 1986 and from Arizona State University in 1993 with a Bachelor's Degree in Recreational Therapy. She married the love of her life, Ronald Swingler, and had three lovely children, Christopher, Katelyn, and Tyler. Lori worked for Banner University Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute as a Recreational Therapist for 25 years. Lori loved her family, coworkers and friends. She was a loving mother and wife. She loved camping, crafting, and event planning. Lori touched so many lives. She was a selfless giver, always putting others first. She was a beautiful person who will be greatly missed by all. Lori is survived by her husband Ronald Swingler, son Christopher Swingler, daughter Katelyn Swingler, son Tyler Swingler, and brother Lawrence Luke. She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. Loren and Mrs. Lynne Luke. A viewing will be held at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6180 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019