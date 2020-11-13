1/1
Lori Kay Westerkamp
Lori Kay Westerkamp

Lori Kay Westerkamp passed away November 9, 2020 after a long illness. She was born to Myron and Marilyn Westerkamp on January 12, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio and had the honor of being the first baby born at Mount Sinai. Her family moved to Phoenix when she was two where she grew up and attended Desert View Elementary and Sunnyslope High School. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelors in Fashion Merchandising. Her career consisted of management positions with Casual Corner, Victoria's Secret and Brighton. Lori loved animals and her last job was in management at OdySea. She loved football, the sun, water and Rocky Point. She is survived by her mother Marilyn, husband Tom Churchill, sisters Kim Gwozdz and Lisa Westerkamp, nephew Ryan Gwozdz, niece Lauren Gwozdz and her cat Cam. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is in the arms of both her heavenly Father and her earthly father who preceded her in death. Donations can be made to the ASPCA in honor of Lori. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2020.
