Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker's Garden Chapel
33 N. Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1550 North Val Vista Dr.
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1550 North Val Vista Dr.
Mesa, AZ
View Map
1960 - 2019
Lori Patricia Wheeler Obituary
Lori Patricia Wheeler

- - With sorrow in our hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Lori Patricia Wheeler on July 10, 2019. Lori was born Lori Patricia Walker. She liked to say she was born a Walker but became a Wheeler. She was born in Phoenix, AZ on August 3, 1960 into a family of four. Parents John and Joyce, along with two brothers Mark and Tim.

Lori graduated from Sunnyslope High School and a few weeks later she married her husband Beniah Cutler Wheeler III. For the next 40 years they raised a family and lived many adventures together. Lori has now joined her father and two brothers.

Lori will be greatly missed by her husband Ben, her children and grandchildren. Son, Beniah Cutler Wheeler IV, his wife Mariann and their children, Beniah V and Lilyanna. Daughter, Ashley Nicole Valenzuela, her husband Paul and their children, Olivia, Emily and Madison. Son, Jeremy Duane Wheeler and daughter Danielle Patricia Hammon and her husband Addison, in addition to many other loved family members.

The visitation is Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201. Funeral services are Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10 AM, preceded by a visitation at 9 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1550 North Val Vista Dr. Mesa, Az 85213.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
