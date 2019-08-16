|
Lori Sue Heine
Phoenix - Lori Sue Heine, 56, passed away on July 8, 2019, at her home. She was a writer, strong LGBTQ+ advocate, Christian, cat lover, and friend to many.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Martha Heine. She graduated from Sunnyslope High School in 1981 and Grand Canyon University in 1988. Lori was a writer for Whosoever.org, Epistle.us, The Libertarian Enterprise, and authored "Good Clowns." A former insurance professional, Lori worked for Xtraman.
Lori attended several local churches, including Dignity Arizona. She enjoyed a good cigar and meals out with friends and family.
Lori is survived by her sister Susan, nieces Isabelle, Hayley, and Jessica; Uncle Willard; many cousins; best friend John Orta; and cats Dudette, Sparkle Farkle, and Catwoman. She is predeceased by her parents.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Community, 1701 S. College Ave., Tempe 85281, with a reception to follow at the church. Interment will take place at Greenwood Memory Lawn with a private service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society, 9226 N. 13th Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85021. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 16, 2019