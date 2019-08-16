Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Guardian Angels Catholic Community
1701 S. College Ave.
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Heine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Sue Heine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Sue Heine Obituary
Lori Sue Heine

Phoenix - Lori Sue Heine, 56, passed away on July 8, 2019, at her home. She was a writer, strong LGBTQ+ advocate, Christian, cat lover, and friend to many.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Martha Heine. She graduated from Sunnyslope High School in 1981 and Grand Canyon University in 1988. Lori was a writer for Whosoever.org, Epistle.us, The Libertarian Enterprise, and authored "Good Clowns." A former insurance professional, Lori worked for Xtraman.

Lori attended several local churches, including Dignity Arizona. She enjoyed a good cigar and meals out with friends and family.

Lori is survived by her sister Susan, nieces Isabelle, Hayley, and Jessica; Uncle Willard; many cousins; best friend John Orta; and cats Dudette, Sparkle Farkle, and Catwoman. She is predeceased by her parents.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Community, 1701 S. College Ave., Tempe 85281, with a reception to follow at the church. Interment will take place at Greenwood Memory Lawn with a private service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society, 9226 N. 13th Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85021. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Chapel
Download Now