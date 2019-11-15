|
|
Lorin Lerner Boswell
Lerner, Lorin M. Age 55 of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Minneapolis, MN. passed away October 21st. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Lerner and mother, Deanie Lerner. Survived by brothers, Aaron (Debra), Steve (Mike) and Ben; nephew, Zachary; mom, Trudy and also Malcolm Boswell.
Lorin moved to Phoenix in the summer of 1986. She began work with Inventory Adjusters in Phoenix in 1989 as a salesperson, and quickly was promoted to Vice President of Sales. She worked there for nearly 25 years before purchasing the company in 2004.
She loved animals and helping the needy. A couple of her favorite charities with SNIFF and Wings & Wags Foundation. She would work at the homeless shelter and the Saint Mary's Food Bank. Lorin lived a life of giving back to others; she would say, "helping others is good for the soul."
Lorin's spirit was as big as the universe and her smile as bright as the stars. Lorin celebrated life, and she got to do what she wanted to do - to travel, she loved her dog Bella … she lived life to the fullest extent.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019