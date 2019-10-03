|
|
Lorine Wade
- - Lorine Wade, the joy of our lives and the glue of our family, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley. Her husband of 70 years was faithfully at her side.
Lorine was born Lena Lorine Couch on a farm outside of Nebo, Illinois, on May 22, 1931 to Illa and Oran Couch. She was the sixth child of eight and would become the spitting image of her mother - in spirit and appearance.
Lorine was an independent working girl living on her own and supporting herself at 15 years old. By 16 she was dating the dashing Donnie Wade of neighboring Perry. They tired the knot (tightly) on July 30, 1949. Two years later their first daughter, Sheryl arrived. And three years after that Nancy popped onto the scene to complete the family.
In 1960 Don and Lorine left Pike County, Illinois for Colorado Springs where Lorine worked full time outside the home, raised her girls, and earned her GED. Her secretarial work took her from the Holly Sugar Corporation to SPADATS and under NORAD to being a vice president of Liberty Industrial Bank. She was the employee every employer wishes for - hardworking, loyal, honest, and cheerful.
The Wades retired to Sun City, Arizona in 1988. Lorine continued her working life there in real estate. She was a dedicated member of Faith Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and elder and where she worked on numerous church committees. She really loved her Faith family.
Lorine brought laughter and a joyful energy to everything and everyone she touched. Her smile, the twinkle in her eye, and her constant words of encouragement and support will be sorely missed.
She leaves behind her adoring family, husband Don; daughters Sheryl McClain (Tom McClain) and Nancy Wade (Tom Williams); grandchildren Daniel McClain (Kate), Steve Stich (Dayna), and Karen Kincher (Travis); five great-grandchildren; her little brother Dennis Couch - all of whom she loved dearly from afar. Don's service dog, Petey, was always a great companion to her and was with her when she passed.
Beside her love of games, one of Lorine's evening pastimes was reading the obituaries. She was fascinated how a person's whole life could be condensed into a few paragraphs. We hope she's satisfied with this one!
She was cremated and a memorial service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 16000 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351, on October 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Faith Presbyterian Church
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 13, 2019