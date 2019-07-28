|
Lorraine A. Allen
Sun City - Born Lorraine A. Larocque February 9, 1929. She grew up in the Holyoke, Springfield Massachusetts area. In 1947 she married and shared a life of adventure and international travel while raising three children. Suddenly widowed in 1958, she began re-building her life. Lorraine remarried and had another son. Again, she became a single parent faced with those challenges. She put herself through nursing school and proudly graduated as an LVN in California. She met the demands of raising four children while working long hours for many years.
Later in life she re-located to Arizona, although most summers were spent in Northern California with her oldest daughter. Spring of 2017 brought a diagnosis of Pancreatic Cancer. She weathered that storm bravely with loving care and support of family. Blessed with two unpredicted years, she lived vibrantly, sharing love, joy and adventure with family and friends.
June 23, 2019, after knocking on Heaven's Door, it gracefully opened, her name was lovingly called, she then crossed the Threshold in Peace into the arms of her Maker, surrounded by her parents, sisters, husbands, son, in-laws, uncles, cousins and many others whom she loved. Those left to treasure her many gifts and miss her Beautiful Radiant Smile include two daughters, one son, daughter-in-law, two Grandchildren, seven Great Grandchildren, two Great, Great Grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew, their spouses, countless extended family, many friends and her ever faithful dog Riley. Her 90th Birthday was truly a Celebration of her life. A Beautiful day with and for Lorraine with Family, Friends Love, Laughter, Joy, Pride, good food, great cake and 90 balloons. Lorraine's ashes along with her Son's will be put to rest this fall with the Larocque's back home in Massachusetts.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019