Lorraine Benedict
Phoenix - Lorraine Ruth Benedict, 85, passed away on July 17, 2019. Born in Baldwinsville, NY, to Kenneth and Ruth Niver, she also lived in Rochester, NY and then Cape Cod, MA. In 1987, she moved to the Phoenix, AZ area.
Lorraine is survived by: Laurel and Steven McCarthy of Centerville, MA; Lisa and Michael Fiszbein of Scottsdale, AZ; and Jennifer Leos of Gilbert, AZ. She was predeceased by her grandson Michael McCarthy, and son-in-law, Leo Leos. Lorraine also leaves behind five grandchildren, Scott McCarthy, Dana Fiszbein, David Fiszbein, Zachary Leos, and Joshua Leos.
Burial will be privately held on Cape Cod. Donations may be made to the @alz.org, or 225 N Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 26, 2019