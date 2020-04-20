|
Lorraine Cecilia Nichols
Phoenix - L. Cecilia Nichols, 72 years old, passed away April 15, 2020, Phoenix, AZ. Born November 13, 1947 in Hawarden Iowa, daughter of Marvin C. Day and Phyllis M Jurgensen/Stokes.
She retired from P.U.H.S District as Buyer for Food Service Division
She is survived by her two daughters Tina Nichols and Tracie (Anthony) Foti and two granddaughters Taylor and Payton.
A private visitation and graveside service will be held on April 23, 2020 at West Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020