Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Cecilia Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Cecilia Nichols Obituary
Lorraine Cecilia Nichols

Phoenix - L. Cecilia Nichols, 72 years old, passed away April 15, 2020, Phoenix, AZ. Born November 13, 1947 in Hawarden Iowa, daughter of Marvin C. Day and Phyllis M Jurgensen/Stokes.

She retired from P.U.H.S District as Buyer for Food Service Division

She is survived by her two daughters Tina Nichols and Tracie (Anthony) Foti and two granddaughters Taylor and Payton.

A private visitation and graveside service will be held on April 23, 2020 at West Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -