|
|
Lorraine M. Penzone Ciliento, 85, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1934 in Trenton, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her husband Angelo, her mother Catherine Penzone (Haustowich) and father Charles Penzone and brother Joseph Penzone.
She is survived by her children Angelo, Nick (Judi), Lori (Paul Mallon) and David (Shelley). Also survived by siblings Joan Russo, Charles (Rose Marie) Penzone, Geri (Lino) Cortina, Albert Penzone, her sister-in-laws Anne Jakubik, and Marie Vegotsky, her grandchildren Matt, Gia, Alex, Justin, Kyle, Niki, Kim, Christopher, Aaron and Megan. Her 9 great grand children also survive her. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley Fund Development 1510 E Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014 Please go to https://www.messingermortuary.com to leave a tribute for the family in the Guest book.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020