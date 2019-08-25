Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1800 Libra Drive
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Lorraine Grace Fredlake


1927 - 2019
Parker, Colorado - Lorraine Grace Fredlake, née Milewski, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Parker, Colorado. Born in South Bend, Indiana, on December 11, 1927, to Bernard and Mary Milewski, Lorraine attended St. Hedwig School and received a B.A. degree from St. Mary's College. In 1950, after a four-year courtship, she married John J. "Jack" Fredlake and began raising a family that was to include seven children. In 1961, Lorraine and Jack moved their family to Tempe, Arizona. There, they raised their family with a limitless supply of love, patience, and creativity. Lorraine loved visiting with friends and playing bridge, and she immersed herself in the lives and activities of her children; she could often be seen behind the wheel of a red VW bus loaded with kids. She always said that faith, friends, and family would get you through difficult times. Lorraine was well educated and never hesitated to speak up about what she felt was important. Lorraine loved travel and encouraged it in her children, and she and Jack spent many years visiting sites around the US and Europe and visiting their children around the country. Lorraine was preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 56 years, and survived by her sister, Doris Milewski, of South Bend, Indiana, by her seven children: Mark (Kathy), Peter (Mary), David (Margo), Mary (Mike), Christopher (Michele), Barb, and Jim (Laurel), and by 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends during the visitation and rosary on Thursday evening, August 29, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ. Additionally, friends and family are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1800 Libra Drive, Tempe, AZ, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately by a graveside service at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made in Lorraine's name to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at . Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
