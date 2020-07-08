Lorraine Green

Lorraine GreenScottsdale - Lorraine Lori Pearson Green, 90, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away July 4, 2020. Once met, always remembered!She leaves behind her soulmate and partner of 17 years, Herbert Lyle Miller and his wonderful family - four cousins and two nieces.She born in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 10, 1929, an only child to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Rego. She was schooled in Hawaii - business college degree and an interior decorator certification LaSalle.Lori enjoyed making everything pretty! She and her FAA husband traveled the world, living in Kandahar, Afghanistan for nine years and Guam for four years before moving to Scottsdale, AZ in 1974.Services are private.Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ.