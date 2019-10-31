|
Lorraine "Rayne" Gutz Ragan
LORRAINE "RAYNE" GUTZ RAGAN passed away on 10/17/19 at the age of 85 surrounded by her family as the music she so loved filled the room. Rayne was born to Eppler P. and Elsie Baedke Gutz on Dec. 20, 1933, in the Fort Dodge, Iowa, hospital. Her family lived in Pomeroy, Iowa, moving to Hampton, Iowa, in 1935, where she graduated from Hampton High School. She attended the Iowa State Teachers College and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1955. She subsequently taught elementary school in Marengo, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and Phoenix, Arizona. In Phoenix, she met a young attorney, Keith W. Ragan, and they were married in Hampton, Iowa, on September 20, 1958.
Rayne and Keith lived and raised their family in Phoenix and Paradise Valley, Arizona. They had four children - David of Phoenix, Arizona; Peter of Arivaca, Arizona; John of Phoenix, Arizona; and Susan Steinhilber (Greg) of Scottsdale, Arizona. She cherished her six grandchildren: Tyler, Kinley, Alec, Eden, Chloe and Sara. She also leaves behind her 2 dear sisters, Janet Way of Evergreen, CO and Lois (Eugene) Coon of Coralville, IA as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and relatives as Rayne was the family genealogist and the one who kept all connected. Rayne was preceded in death by Keith after 54 years of marriage; and her brother, John Eppler Gutz of Cedar Rapids, IA
Not only were Rayne's children and grandchildren the focus of her life, but everything in which she was involved concerned children and their education. She was on the Cross Roads Methodist Preschool Board and taught English to migrant children at Tanitas Farms in Peoria, Arizona, in the early 1970s. She also regularly taught Sunday school and vacation church school. From 1978 to 1991, Rayne was a partner at Sunpath Children's Bookshop, where she enthusiastically recommended wonderful books for children, parents and teachers. She was also on the board of A Stepping Stone Foundation, which offered free preschool education , parenting and GED classes.
Rayne was a brilliant light in so many lives. She was incredibly generous, smart and kind. Rayne made her mark on the world by thoughtfully sharing her voice and deeply caring about those around her. She will be much missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gifts in honor of Rayne may be made to One New Education, a non-profit organization supporting education for girls in many countries started by a good friend (P.O. Box 22130, Flagstaff, AZ 86002, oneneweducation.org), or A Stepping Stone Foundation (P.O. Box 87149, Phoenix, AZ 85080 asteppingstone.org).
A Celebration of Rayne's Life will be held on November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Luther Life Center at the Beatitudes Campus, (1610 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019