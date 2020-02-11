|
|
Lorraine Hagen
Goodyear - Lorraine C. Hagen, age 89 of Goodyear, AZ passed away peacefully February 4, 2020. Born August 5, 1930, in St. Louis, MO, Lori and her husband of 66 years, George were married in the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, MO in 1952.
Lori's parents were one of the founders of St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church in St. Louis, MO. She enjoyed sharing her Russian heritage with her family and friends. Lori took great care and pride in providing a warm and welcoming home for her family as they relocated throughout the Midwest for George's career. Lori held several administrative support positions in St. Louis, MO and while in Chicago, IL she enjoyed her executive administrative position at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Lori was an accomplished seamstress; her creative and artistic ability was evident in the homes she and George built and decorated over the years. She was gifted and shared her many talents with her neighbors. While living in Barrington, Illinois Lori taught the art of 'Ukrainian Pysanka', the traditional hand decorating wax and dye technique of eastern Europe Easter eggs at the Barrington Library.
Lori and George retired in 1989 and moved to Tempe, AZ to be near their grandchildren. In 1996 they moved to Pebble Creek. Lori was very active in the quilting club and made numerous quilts for family and friends. Lori and George were one of the first to move into Unit 18 and enjoyed making new friends as the neighborhood developed.
Lori was a loyal friend and confidant to many. She enjoyed many life-long friendships and always enjoyed sharing her home with those who did not have family over the holidays.
Lori loved life and never knew a stranger. She is survived by two daughters, Chris Velez (Ralph), and Jill Crompton (David); granddaughters Liz (Anthony) Flores, Anita (Paul Murray) Crompton; grandson, Joel (Katie) Crompton; and great-grandchildren Anthony and Brianna Flores, and Aberly Murray Crompton. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, and her husband.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 am with a rosary at 10:30 am and a funeral service at 11:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/lorraine-c-hagen/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020