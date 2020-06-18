Lorraine Maschger



of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Lorraine was born in 1926 in the small community of Bishop Hill, Illinois. In 1965, Lorraine and her family moved to Arizona to avoid the harsh weather and snow. She was preceded in death by both her first husband, William Maschger, who she married in 1947 and her second husband, Dr. Noah Koenigsberg. Lorraine loved good food, was a great cook, and seamstress, and she made sure every meal was perfect, along with matching placemats and napkins. Her family said every meal was a "party." She adored her two dogs, Soo Sei and Penny and enjoyed camping and world-wide travel. Lorraine is survived by her two daughters, Janice Turner Pugliese of California and Nancy Schwab of Phoenix and their two husbands, Jim and Jim, and three grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Megan Schwab, and William Schwab. She will be missed greatly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store