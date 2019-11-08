Resources
Lorraine Mattie Bennett

Lorraine Mattie Bennett Obituary
Lorraine Mattie Bennett

Lorraine Mattie Bennett, 94, died peacefully on October 27, 2019.

Lorraine was born on February 6th, 1925, in Bloomington Illinois. After WWII, she and her husband, Paul, settled in Phoenix Arizona, where she was a homemaker and bookkeeper for their roofing business. An avid bowler, she played on many leagues and in tournaments throughout the years. She also did volunteer work for Balsz Elementary School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; Survived by her 3 children, Gail, Paul Jr., and Gwen; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Jill; grandson, Jared.

No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
