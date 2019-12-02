Services
Lorreli Vaughn


1960 - 2019
Lorreli Vaughn

Phoenix - Lorreli Vaughn, 58, passed away unexpectedly on October 25th. She was born in Phoenix on December 6th, 1960 to Richard and Sharon Cooper. Being a Navy brat, she grew up in several areas of the country. She settled in California and worked as a purchasing director. Due to health issues she medically retired and moved back to Arizona. There she met the love of her life, Timothy Vaughn, a semi-native Arizonan by way of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Cooper. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Vaughn; her beloved dog, Neo; father Richard Cooper; sisters, Pam Peloquin and Kea Woodfill; brothers, Scott Cooper, Coy Darling; Chris Cooper, and James Cooper; also several aunts and uncles located in Vermont, Wyoming, Oregon and Arizona; as well as many friends and acquaintances. Cremation services were provided by Davis Funeral Home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her presence and livelihood will be missed greatly. A private memorial service is being planned for January.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
