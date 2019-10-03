|
Lota "BB" Lee Morton
Whitehall, MT - Lota "BB" Lee Morton, 83, Whitehall, MT
In the early morning of September 22, 2019, BB passed away peacefully at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana from natural causes. She was born in Gladewater, Texas on February 28, 1936 to Earl and Betty Wells.
BB's family owned concessions and she grew up in show-business and traveled all over the United States. BB spent most of her life in Arizona, but lived in Alaska for ten years, which she loved, before returning to Dewey, Arizona to take care of her father and mother.
Recently we moved our mother to Whitehall, Montana to care for her in failing health, she loved the area.
BB was preceded in death by her father and mother: Earl and Betty Wells, son: James Morton, grandfather: Jim Willis, and grandmother: Pearl Willis.
BB is survived by her children: Brad Morton, Betty Lange, Dena Story, and Lisa Morton, sisters: Earlene Springs and Virginia Brooks, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Thank you to dear friends: Mark and Sondra Feingold of Arizona for your love, care, and friendship.
Please send sympathy cards to Story-Morton Family, PO Box 1073, Whitehall, Montana 59759.
Please visit www.buttefunerahome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of BB. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for BB and her family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019