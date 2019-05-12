|
|
Louella Lydia Maj Bodman Meagher
Phoenix - Louella Lydia Maj Bodman Meagher, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, the city she loved and called home for 60 years.
Louella was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, December 23,1927, to Elsie Radke and Leon Maj (Polish for "May," pronounced "my" in Polish, and "may" by Louella). She lived up to the nursery rhyme: Friday's Child is Loving and Giving. From humble and difficult beginnings, she was able to achieve true greatness with the help of numerous loving and caring individuals she encountered on her life's journey. Howard W. Hunter said, "True greatness comes from the thousands of little deeds and tasks of service and sacrifice that constitute the giving or losing of one's life for others and for the Lord." These little, consistent deeds inspire others and shape history. This is what she did, and her influence will continue to be felt far into the future. She always said her legacy was her children (3 who were teachers that touched others' lives and 1 who grew a thriving business), her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She never failed to see the potential in her progeny and nurtured that potential in any way she could.
Louella was talented in art and music, as well as growing things and people. She had a knack for numbers and continued working as a bookkeeper through her 80s. She took whatever job could help her pay the bills, within the context that she was living: assistant, receptionist, secretary, food server, temp worker, medical secretary, bookkeeper, office manager. She never achieved her childhood dream of becoming a physician, yet she did become a healer.
Louella showed courage and grit (she drove herself and 2 children from Detroit to Phoenix in 1958 to see if the climate would help her asthmatic daughter), determination (when she wanted a job, she'd find a way to get it, even if it meant fudging on her experience), a sense of adventure (she traveled the world with her daughters and was never afraid to try new things), caring (she "adopted" more than one person to help them through difficult times), and forgiveness (even for the most unspeakable acts). She laughed loudly at the smallest things and was never afraid to laugh at herself (despite today's politically correct climate, she would say, "I'm SO Polish!").
Louella is survived by her children, Gary Stephen Bodman (Sheila), Denise Ann Bodman and her husband Rudy Bustamante, Valorie Sue McKenzie (Ed), and Anna Roberta Johnson, as well as her sister, Marlowe Azbill, cousins, Gwen Norris and Dennis Fiems, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves behind several grandchildren: Bethany Van Vleet (Nick), Chris Bustamante (Ashley), Cameron McKenzie (Giovanna), Courtney McKenzie, Dylan Bodman, Cody Bodman, Rick Johnson, Donald Johnson (Kristin), and Jarrett Johnson (Lisa). She also left behind the loves and lights of her life, several great grandchildren, who brought smiles and laughter to her until the end.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1111 E. Knox Road, Tempe, Arizona. Lunch will immediately follow the service. If you come, please dress happy!
In Louella's memory, consider making a donation in her name to the Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley. Louella would want anyone reading this to do something nice for someone else and to remember that love is an action verb. We loved her very much, and as she was always fond of saying, she loved us more!
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019