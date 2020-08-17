Louie Hurtado



Phoenix - Louie Hurtado passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He had the biggest heart ever. He would give anyone he met the shirt off his back. Playing his guitar brought so many wonderful memories to his family. Louie is survived by his son Louie, daughter Cecelia and grandchildren. Siblings: Carmen Candia (Raul), Lily Montelongo (Tony Andrade), Carlos Hurtado, Sandra Perez, Salvador Hurtado (Mary Vejar). Louie was preceded in death by his parents Carmen (Ray) Gastelo and Severo Hurtado. Siblings: Johnny Lansdon and Margaret Hurtado.



Services will be held on Tuesday August 25th at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave. in Phoenix. Viewing at 10:00 A.M., Services at 11:00 A.M., Burial immediately after.









