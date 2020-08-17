1/1
Louie Hurtado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louie Hurtado

Phoenix - Louie Hurtado passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He had the biggest heart ever. He would give anyone he met the shirt off his back. Playing his guitar brought so many wonderful memories to his family. Louie is survived by his son Louie, daughter Cecelia and grandchildren. Siblings: Carmen Candia (Raul), Lily Montelongo (Tony Andrade), Carlos Hurtado, Sandra Perez, Salvador Hurtado (Mary Vejar). Louie was preceded in death by his parents Carmen (Ray) Gastelo and Severo Hurtado. Siblings: Johnny Lansdon and Margaret Hurtado.

Services will be held on Tuesday August 25th at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave. in Phoenix. Viewing at 10:00 A.M., Services at 11:00 A.M., Burial immediately after.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
10:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved