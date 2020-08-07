Louis Carlo Lagomarsino, Jr.Scottsdale - Our family is saddened to announce the death of Louis C. Lagomarsino Jr. on Aug. 5, 2020. Lou was the oldest child of Agostina and Louis Lagomarsino, born Dec. 8, 1931, in Hackensack, New Jersey. He graduated from Hackensack High School and immediately joined the Marine Corps after seeing John Wayne in uniform. His unit was called to Korea where he served until wounded in action. After many months of rehab, he was accepted at Princeton University and graduated in 1956 with a degree in civil engineering. He eventually earned a master's degree in civil engineering from ASU. Lou loved many things in life - transportation design, opera (especially Italian), his family, civic and professional groups, and football. He held offices in Scottsdale 20-30 Club, Arizona Opera Company, Valley Forward Association, Scottsdale Charros, Boys and Girls Club, Center for Italian Culture, The Devereux Foundation, the Princeton Alumni Association and many other organizations. He loved his profession and designing transportation projects. At his retirement celebration, the guests were asked, "How many here have helped Lou by counting cars?" Every hand in the room went up! Lou is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda; daughter Beth; and son Louis (Melissa). He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan (Jessica); Chelsea (Tanner); Coleton; Dixie (Kyle); Austin (Jessica); and Tyler. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Marie. His brother John and extended family live on the east coast. Lou was actively engaged in mentoring his grandchildren and nothing gave him greater delight than to celebrate their successes and achievements at monthly family gatherings. He also shared his love of opera, taking each of his children and grandchildren to experience the Arizona Opera numerous times over the years. Surely the angels in heaven are greeting him with La Boheme's "Quando Men Vo'." A private service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale followed by burial at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale.