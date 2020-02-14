|
Louis De Roon III
Mesa - Louis De Roon III of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1947 in Paterson, New Jersey.
Louis was a proud graduate of Arizona State University with an undergraduate degree in Finance. He went on to study law at the University of Arizona where he earned his Juris Doctorate. After graduating law school, Louis served his country as a Captain in the United States Army.
Louis, a personal injury and criminal defense lawyer, established a private practice, De Roon and Seyffer, with his best friend and brother-in-law Richard Seyffer. During this time he took great pride in helping out others and giving advice, especially to the United Phoenix Fire Department. His greatest honor was earning the title of "Honorary Firefighter" for his selfless service to his brothers and sisters. After 40 years of practice, Louis retired from De Roon and Seyffer.
A devoted father and grandfather, spending time with his children was one of his greatest joys. Louis took every opportunity to show his love and had a large presence in their lives.
Louis affected many people with his charismatic and passionate disposition. He sought to instill in those around him an appreciation for life, commitment to family and friends, and empathy for others. His tenacious drive toward a life of service impacted many lives and his influence lives on in those he helped.
Louis was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Colleen Ann (Kelly) De Roon, his parents Louis and Ann De Roon II and brother James De Roon. Louis is survived by his children Louis De Roon IV married to Heather De Roon, Sean De Roon married to Ann De Roon and Meagan Bray married to Blake Bray. Louis is also survived by his grandchildren Louis De Roon V, Jack De Roon, Avery De Roon and Brianna Bray.
Funeral arrangements will be held at 11:00am on February 22, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Lawn Cemetery at the Serenity Chapel in Phoenix, AZ. Please visit www.shadowmountainmortuary.com to leave condolence messages for the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020