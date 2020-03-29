Resources
Louis Francis (Franklin) Pete was born on September 24, 1938 to Louis Napoleon and Bertha Landrum Pete, in Douglas, Arizona. He passed peacefully on March 17, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. He attended elementary school and South Mountain High School in Phoenix. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

Louis served in the US Navy until his 1959 honorable discharge. He began his career in public service as a licensed real estate person. He retired from the City of Phoenix after 25 years of dedicated service.

Louis was a devoted member of the South Mountain Seventh-day Adventist Church, and was loved by our "Village." He leaves his wife of 64 years, Josephine; daughters, Cheryl Pete and Traci Pete; grandsons Bradford Pete-Hill (Lacey), Quentin Grigsby, and Kevin Grigsby; sister Ara Vivian Hereford; sister-in-law Josie Green; brother-in-law Jesse Green; goddaughters; extended family and dear friends.

A "Walkthrough Viewing" will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary, 4310 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix AZ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Phoenix Emerald Foundation, Inc., Academic Scholarships, P.O. Box 67956, Phoenix, AZ 85082. Online Donations: www.phoenixemeraldfoundation.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
