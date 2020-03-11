|
Louis Franklin Estes
Avondale - Louis Estes of Avondale, AZ, the son of Martha Eviza Wolf and Arles Franklin Estes (both deceased), passed away on February 27, 2020. Louis was born at his grandparent's home in Phoenix, AZ on December 26, 1935. During his early years, Louis lived in Tucson, AZ, where he graduated from the Amphitheatre School District in 1953. In 1958, he graduated from the Arizona State College in Flagstaff, AZ (now the Northern Arizona University) with a BA in history. While at Arizona State College he became the charter president of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He married his college sweetheart, Jane Gillett. After college he joined the army where he went to Language school (Korean) in Monterey, CA and served in the Army Security Agency. Louis and Jane had two children, Tyrrel (Pam Helton) and Elizabeth (Ed Webb). In 1989, after a divorce, he moved from Glendale, CA to Buckeye, AZ, where he took a position as transportation broker for R.B. Duncan and Sons. In 1990, he married Mary (Dickey) Briggs. Louis joined the Arizona Archaeological Society in the mid-1960s, and was a member for over 30 years. He loved traveling, reading, sitting in his "man-cave" garage with his neighbors or having lunch with friends. He will be missed for his sense of humor, his endless jokes, and telling stories about his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Ty and Beth, Mary's daughter, Sundee (Charles Broadwick), and his eight step-grandchildren. Lou is survived by this younger sister, Sharon Wilkerson (FL). Lou's brother's Don and Kyle Estes preceded him in death, as did his older sister, Arlene Jost. A military burial will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ on March 23 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Archaeology Southwest, 300 N. Ash Alley, Tucson, AZ 85701-1107.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020