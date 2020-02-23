|
|
Louis Paul Goldstein
Louis Paul Goldstein passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, surrounded by family. He was a spectacular husband, father, grandfather, brother, author, entrepreneur, and Phoenix Suns fan.
Louis was the patriarch of a large, thriving family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Goldstein; his 3 children, Lori Wood, Penny Briney, and Michael Goldstein; his 6 grandchildren, Erin, Jennifer, Hannah, Riley, Enne, and Jeremy; his sister, Phyllis Tragethon, and brother Ted Goldstein, and special relationships with his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a beloved member of the Phoenix community for more than 65 years. A longtime Valley resident, he moved to Phoenix in 1954. He was a star basketball player at North High School and graduated from ASU in 1959.
Louis enjoyed a successful career in real estate and as an entrepreneur, founding the local company UpFront. He was also involved in the community; he helped launch Camp Charles Pearlstein, and served as a board member.
He was an inaugural season ticket holder for the Phoenix Suns, and attended nearly every game for close to 50 years, a passion he shared with his family, friends, and other Suns fans. He later went on to author the book "The NBA Through the Eyes of the Spectator".
Over the last several years, you could find Lou dealing the weekly poker tournament at La Siena.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 1:30pm at Sinai Mortuary. Louis will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: apdaparkinson.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020