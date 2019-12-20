Resources
Chino Valley - Louis W Martin, 81 of Chino Valley, AZ passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He married the love of his life, and his best friend, Sandi in 1973 who survives him. Lou (as he was called) is also survived by his sister Lynda, by his son Scott (Zoe), his daughter Kimi (Trevor), his son Butch, his daughter Cammy, and his daughter Kimberly as well as a host of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dear friends who he loved very much. There will be no services at his request. Please take a moment and think kind thoughts about him. As he looks down on everyone, he will be saying, "WHATEVER!".
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019
