Louisa Elena Auguste
1964 - 2020
Louisa Elena Auguste, deceased 01/17/2020, was born in London, England, of a Jamaican Mother, Gladys Viola Auguste, and Guillaume Fitzgerald Auguste, of St. Lucia. Her parents predeceased her in St. Lucia, West Indies. One of her sisters predeceased her in London, England. Louisa is survived by 10 siblings: Two brothers live in Arizona, one in Florida, and New York; in Aruba, Jamaica, and Trinidad, in the West Indies; three sisters live in Canada.
Louisa graduated from High School with advanced studies in St Lucia, and continued her lifelong learning on the job, primarily with Customer Service Assignments. Louisa migrated 33 years ago to the USA from St. Lucia, and subsequently became a US Citizen.
She enjoyed the company of several generations of relatives, and was particularly kind to nieces, nephews, and cousins. She developed her own personal friends in Arizona, who enjoyed her infectious smile, and described her as being loyal, loving, caring, kind, funny, hardworking, and Trustworthy, with High Morals and High Integrity. Louisa was Giving, a Selfless Volunteer, and a Minister to those in need, a Beautiful Soul. Some others described her as very private, reliable, stubborn, serious, and Down to Earth. She was One of a Kind, who Loved Deeply, and cared completely, and had an imagination as big as the Universe.
Louisa will be missed sincerely by many. May she Rest in Eternal Peaceful Sleep with her Parents. On Friday, March 27, A Celebration of Life will be held for her, at 1 PM, at Paradise Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 9300 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale, 85260. Info: 480-860-2300.
