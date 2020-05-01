Louise Bowers



Louise Bowers, 86, passed away peacefully at home on April 6th, 2020 while surrounded by her family.



Louise was survived by her doting husband, Tom Bowers Sr.; her brother Jimmy; sisters Pat and Linda(Shaw); her sons, Tom Jr. and Larry; her four grandchildren, Tom III, Chris, Kellee, and Nick; and her great grandchildren.



Louise was born in Dallas, Texas on August 7th, 1933 to Hut and Odell Sullivan. After high school she married Tom Sr., her high school sweetheart and Pro Baseball player, on Sept. 10, 1953. Shortly thereafter she welcomed her two sons into the world, and made family the most important part of her life from that point forward.



Louise has the most beautiful soul, as was apparent in not only the way she took care of her loved ones, but also in how her loved ones flocked to her in her time of need. She was an amazing cook, who would give her "secret" recipes out to whomever asked. She was also an avid philanthropist who donated often to dozens of charities, with a soft spot for Veterans in need, and those suffering from Cancer. She had not one bad bone in her entire body, and was frequently called upon by friends and family for her wisdom, kind spirit, and support.



Due to the current world situation, services are being postponed to a later date, to allow all those who cherished her company to attend. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 6931 W. Via Montoya, Glendale, Az 85310.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store