Scottsdale - Louise (Becker) Brandt, 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born in Georgetown, South Carolina on September 10, 1933. Louise worked in Retail Sales for 43 years of her life, at Family Department Store and MCAS Commissary in Yuma, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her first husband Timothy A. Becker (1954-1976), and her second husband Fred R. Brandt (1995-2015). She is survived by her daughter Janet Richards, her son Donald Becker (Vicki), four grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will truly be missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019