Louise Flynn
Gilbert - Louise Elizabeth (Kowalczyk) Flynn was born December 14, 1926 and passed peacefully August 8, 2019 in Mesa, AZ at the age of 92. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Raymond L. Flynn, her son Patrick Flynn and her 4 sibilings. She is survived by her three children Russ Flynn (Karen), Marilyn Claypool (George), Tom Flynn (Barbara) and daughter in law, Pam Flynn. Also, her 11 grandchildren; Mitchell Flynn, Heather Flores, Wendy Connolly, Julie Ellefsen, Andrew Flynn, Kyle Claypool, Ellie Maskell, Amanda Merryman, Ben Flynn, Jessica Drew and Rachel Flynn. Louise had 19 great grandchildren.
Louise was born to Ethyl and Albert Kowalczyk in Havre, Montana, where she attened and graduated high school. She and Ray were married on March 29, 1947. They made their home Mesa, Arizona in 1956, where they moved to care for Ray's father. Louise was a outstanding homemaker and devoted her life to her family and friends. Louise excelled at cooking, baking and enjoyed gardening and playing golf.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019