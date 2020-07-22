1/1
Louise M. Klein
Louise M. Klein

Phoenix - Louise M. Klein, age 88, of Phoenix, passed away on Sunday, July 19,2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on August 5,1931 to the late Leslie Davies and Violet Campbell in Redlands, California. On April 1, 1958 she married the love of her life Erwin J. Klein in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a member of Chaparral Christian Church. She enjoyed watching old westerns and telling stories of her time spent living on the Air Force base in Hawaii. Louise lived a full life and loved her family deeply. Louise is survived by her son, Steve Klein; brother, Mike Austin, sister, Donna Davies; grandchildren, Shannon Dorado, Bryan Klein, Shawn Morris, Britni Bielenberg, Mikaelah Klein and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Erwin, both parents and siblings Judy Lester and Gary Austin. She will be dearly missed.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
6029717350
