Louise Nixon
1934 - 2020
Louise Nixon

Phoenix - Shirley Louise Nixon, of Phoenix, passed September 11, 2020 at 86 years of age. Lou was born May 9th, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and raised in Hutchinson, Kansas. Lou is survived by her husband, Keith, their four children, and six grandchildren. A spirited Lou Gibson met Keith Nixon at Wichita State Teachers' College. Adopting Arizona as home, they began exploring it in a worn Morris Minor. Later, trips were filled with kids, friends, and motorcycles as they rode his and hers Hondas. In retirement they expanded their travels on their Goldwing with the Power Riders. A voracious bibliophile, Lou was a natural English teacher and, after a 25 year hiatus, returned to the classroom, working for two decades as a teacher's assistant at Orangewood elementary. Lou was also civically involved: from the DAR, to Girl & Boy Scouts, to volunteering at Shadow Rock Church. As a thirty year survivor of acute myeloid leukemia, she prevailed over the affliction with her characteristic Nixonian tenacity. Long ago, Lou and Keith abandoned the flat, sullen lands of Kansas for the promise of Phoenix. Here they fashioned a life of joy and contentedness few are so privileged to experience. She will be forever loved. Arrangements and services are being handled by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary and services will be held on Sunday 9/20 at 10am.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
