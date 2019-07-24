Louise R. Carroll



Phoenix - Louise R. Carroll passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Phoenix at the age of 93. She was born in Chicago and spent many of her early years in Picayune, Mississippi. She moved with her parents, Inez and Edward Rowlands, to Phoenix in 1935 where she attended Kenilworth and Phoenix Union High School, becoming a loyal alum for both school's foundations. Following high school, she attended Phoenix College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in History. She returned to Phoenix and worked at Arizona Republic and Phoenix Gazette newspapers. She married her high school sweetheart, Earl Carroll, in 1952 and together they were active in the Phoenix community as volunteers. Among her favorite organizations was the Downtown YMCA, where she was the first female board chair. She was a devoted fan of the Phoenix Suns, beginning with the early days of Connie Hawkins (and we still have the original poster). She and Earl had two daughters, Katherine Carroll Pearson and Margaret Carroll, who continue her tradition of public service. She was involved with Red Cross, Friends of Foster Care, and participated with many organizations that support youth, including Camp Fire Girls, Arizona 4-H, Girl Scouts (teaching the girls how to roller skate backwards), and was Margaret's Number One Volunteer in camping and educational programs throughout the state.



Louise joins her husband, the Honorable Earl H. Carroll, a Navy Veteran, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Judge Carroll passed away in 2017. Louise was beloved by many and will be missed by all.



A family service was held at graveside on July 23, 2019. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on October 19. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Huger Mercy Living Center in Phoenix, Arizona. We appreciate the wonderful care provided by Huger staff for both of our parents.



