Services
Legacy Funeral Home-Mesa
4403 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 508-6888
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Mayhew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Williams Mayhew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Williams Mayhew Obituary
Louise Williams Mayhew

Louise Williams Mayhew, 81 years old, returned home to her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, and passed peacefully, being reunited with her many loved ones, including her sweet granddaughter Macy. She was born on June 7, 1938, to Nephi and Margaret Williams of Safford, Az. and was one of Eight children. She grew up on a small farm in Safford and she married Neil Kelly whom she waited for while her served a 2-year mission in Argentina, they had four children together. She eventually moved to Mesa, where she met her current husband and eternal companion Lawnie Mayhew. They married in 1992 and had 28 wonderful years together. Between them they shared 10 children, Stephanie Kelly, Mike Kelly, Karen Kelly-Murnane (Bob), Curtis Kelly (Charmin), Lawnie D. Mayhew, Kent Mayhew (Barbara), Kelly Mayhew, Mark Mayhew, John Mayhew, Todd Mayhew (Cindy). They made a wonderful life together with amazing friendships, lots of games, dinners and time spent with family.

Louise loved life, she was energetic and could rarely sit still. She loved to dance, shop and find a bargain, she made cookies for everyone and loved to play games. Sewing was one of her favorite hobbies. She was always happy, never spoke bad words about others and she knew no stranger.

Together, Louise and Lawnie shared 36 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren that she loved dearly.

Viewing Friday February 7: Legacy Funeral Home 6:00-8:00 pm 4403 E. Broadway

Funeral Saturday February 8: 2020, 9:00 am viewing 10:00 am funeral Service The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints 532 S. Greenfield Rd.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -