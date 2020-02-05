|
|
Louise Williams Mayhew
Louise Williams Mayhew, 81 years old, returned home to her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, and passed peacefully, being reunited with her many loved ones, including her sweet granddaughter Macy. She was born on June 7, 1938, to Nephi and Margaret Williams of Safford, Az. and was one of Eight children. She grew up on a small farm in Safford and she married Neil Kelly whom she waited for while her served a 2-year mission in Argentina, they had four children together. She eventually moved to Mesa, where she met her current husband and eternal companion Lawnie Mayhew. They married in 1992 and had 28 wonderful years together. Between them they shared 10 children, Stephanie Kelly, Mike Kelly, Karen Kelly-Murnane (Bob), Curtis Kelly (Charmin), Lawnie D. Mayhew, Kent Mayhew (Barbara), Kelly Mayhew, Mark Mayhew, John Mayhew, Todd Mayhew (Cindy). They made a wonderful life together with amazing friendships, lots of games, dinners and time spent with family.
Louise loved life, she was energetic and could rarely sit still. She loved to dance, shop and find a bargain, she made cookies for everyone and loved to play games. Sewing was one of her favorite hobbies. She was always happy, never spoke bad words about others and she knew no stranger.
Together, Louise and Lawnie shared 36 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren that she loved dearly.
Viewing Friday February 7: Legacy Funeral Home 6:00-8:00 pm 4403 E. Broadway
Funeral Saturday February 8: 2020, 9:00 am viewing 10:00 am funeral Service The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints 532 S. Greenfield Rd.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020