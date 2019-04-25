|
|
Lourdes "Lou" Tagle
Phoenix - Lourdes "Lou" Tagle, age 90, lawyer, entrepreneur, human rights advocate, mother, grandma and great grandma, went to be with our Lord and her husband, Dioscoro on April 23, 2019. She is fondly remembered by her children; Cora (Mel); Dan (Lani); Ellen (Roger); Tess (Mau); Angelo (Fatima); Dennis (Christine) and Marcelle (CJ), and her grandchildren; Joel; Mike (Cherry); Liam; Anna (Shaun); Danny (Brianna); Lorena; Rochelle; Robecca; Robyn; Ryan; Chicca; Gabby; Ale; Arabella, and great grandchild Gabe. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road in Scottsdale. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the mortuary with a viewing beginning at 9:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019