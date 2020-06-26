Mr. Lowell B. Riefkohl, age 84, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on June 13, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. He was born on October 22, 1935 to Lewis and Bertha Riefkohl in Ysleta, Texas.
Lowell was the owner/ operator of Avondale Service Center Auto Repair from 1960 until his reitrment in 1996. He also spent time as an Avondale city councilman from 1972 to 1985, Avondale Mayor from 1986 to 1989 and was also the Billy Moore Days Grand Marshall in 1990.
Lowell is survived by his wife; Carol Riefkohl, his daughters; Kimberly Doll (Andy), and Melanie Riefkohl (Kim Anderson), his step-daughters; Caysie Turrill (Lee), Collette Stawecki, and Cara McAlister. He is also survived by his sister; Liz Witt and his brother's Herman Riefkohl and Kenneth Riefkohl, and his eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; Lewis Nugent and Bertha Riefkohl; his brother's: Jerald Riefkohl, August Riefkohl, and Dow Riefkohl; his sister: Sandra Roach, and his deceased wife; Onie Riefkohl (the mother of Kimberly Doll and Melanie Riefkohl.)
A funeral service was held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 South Litchfield Rd. in Goodyear at 9:00am.
Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/lowell-riefkohl/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.