Lowell J. Schauer
Phoenix - Lowell J. Schauer, 84, born to Joe and Mabel Schauer in Waseca, MN on April 4, 1936, passed away in on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. Schauer, he is survived by daughter, Renae (Andrew) and Michael (Elissa) and seven grandchildren. He modeled hard work, generosity, and sincere interest in others' lives.

Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wheaton College (designating "Donna M. Schauer Memorial Scholarship Fund). Memorial gifts can be mailed to: Wheaton College, c/o Advancement Services, 501 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
