Lowell R. Petterson
Chandler - Lowell R. Petterson passed peacefully on September 12, 2019 in the company of his wife, Dolores, children, Robert, Brian, and Alisa and granddaughter, Isabella. He was born on April 2, 1933 in Madison Wisconsin to Nels and Anna Petterson. Lowell was the youngest of 7 siblings (his brothers, Gordon, Norman, Leslie, Nels, Clayton, and Rolland) and two foster brothers, Arnold and Jim Thompson.
He married Dolores Roschi on November 28, 1952 in Clinton Wisconsin and remained married for 66 years. Survivors include his wife, Dolores, their children, Robert, Brian and Alisa, daughter-in-law, Halene, and grandchildren, Diane, Donna, Brian and Isabella.
He served in the USAF where he was trained as an Air Policeman, then later as an Aircraft Engine mechanic working in the Strategic Air Command, 28th Bombardment Group on the B-36 Peacemaker bomber at Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Following his service in the USAF, he worked as a Chief Design Engineer for 16 years at Warner Electric Brake and then Sundstrand Aerospace. He was recruited and hired by AiResearch Manufacturing Company of Arizona in 1970, and moved the family from South Beloit, Illinois to Scottsdale, Arizona. He retired from AiResearch in 1994.
Lowell enjoyed spending time with his family and friends including vacations in San Diego. He also enjoyed airshows, car racing events, working on his cars, reading, photography and camping.
Service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 at Valley of the Sun Cemetery Crystal Chapel, 10940 East Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248. Additional information is available online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/chandler-az/valley-of-the-sun-mortuary-cemetery/4044
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019