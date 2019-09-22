Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley of the Sun Cemetery Crystal Chapel
10940 East Chandler Heights Road
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Petterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell R. Petterson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell R. Petterson Obituary
Lowell R. Petterson

Chandler - Lowell R. Petterson passed peacefully on September 12, 2019 in the company of his wife, Dolores, children, Robert, Brian, and Alisa and granddaughter, Isabella. He was born on April 2, 1933 in Madison Wisconsin to Nels and Anna Petterson. Lowell was the youngest of 7 siblings (his brothers, Gordon, Norman, Leslie, Nels, Clayton, and Rolland) and two foster brothers, Arnold and Jim Thompson.

He married Dolores Roschi on November 28, 1952 in Clinton Wisconsin and remained married for 66 years. Survivors include his wife, Dolores, their children, Robert, Brian and Alisa, daughter-in-law, Halene, and grandchildren, Diane, Donna, Brian and Isabella.

He served in the USAF where he was trained as an Air Policeman, then later as an Aircraft Engine mechanic working in the Strategic Air Command, 28th Bombardment Group on the B-36 Peacemaker bomber at Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, South Dakota.

Following his service in the USAF, he worked as a Chief Design Engineer for 16 years at Warner Electric Brake and then Sundstrand Aerospace. He was recruited and hired by AiResearch Manufacturing Company of Arizona in 1970, and moved the family from South Beloit, Illinois to Scottsdale, Arizona. He retired from AiResearch in 1994.

Lowell enjoyed spending time with his family and friends including vacations in San Diego. He also enjoyed airshows, car racing events, working on his cars, reading, photography and camping.

Service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 at Valley of the Sun Cemetery Crystal Chapel, 10940 East Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248. Additional information is available online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/chandler-az/valley-of-the-sun-mortuary-cemetery/4044
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now