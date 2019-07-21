Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
West Resthaven Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loy McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loy McGuire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loy McGuire Obituary
Loy McGuire

Sun City - Loy D. McGuire, 81, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. Loy was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and moved to Arizona with the Air Force in 1960. He played guitar and sang with country bands in the Phoenix area for many years. Burial services will be on July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A memorial service will be held September 27, 2019 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Both services will be held at West Resthaven Cemetery and Funeral Home at 6450 W. Northern Ave, Glendale AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now