|
|
Loy McGuire
Sun City - Loy D. McGuire, 81, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. Loy was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and moved to Arizona with the Air Force in 1960. He played guitar and sang with country bands in the Phoenix area for many years. Burial services will be on July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A memorial service will be held September 27, 2019 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Both services will be held at West Resthaven Cemetery and Funeral Home at 6450 W. Northern Ave, Glendale AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019