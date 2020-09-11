1/1
Phoenix - Loyda Martinez, 92, passed away on 9-02-2020. She was the widow of Bart Martinez. Born in 1927 in Canoga Park, CA, she moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1959 with her husband Bart and children. She was employed at Lerner's for 28 years as a manager.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, dancing and music.

She is survived by her children Della Gallardo, Joe Martinez, Yolanda Toledo and David Martinez. She has 35 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
