Lt. Col. James C. Konyha
Lt. Col. James C. Konyha, also known as "Jim", died on Feb. 29, 2020 at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. He was 66 years old. He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on March 27, 1953. Jim is predeceased by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" and his sister, Christine. He is survived by his two children: Leslie and Alex Konyha; and by his siblings Dorothy, Suzanne [husband: Steve], Carol, Ed [wife: Joan], and Dan [wife: Jen].
Being the son of a career Army sergeant, Jim lived in France, Luxembourg, and Germany from where he graduated high school. Jim attended the University of Detroit where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and met his future wife, Kathy Black while in Air Force ROTC. Upon completion of his degree, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. Kathy and Jim married on May 24, 1980, shortly after graduation and their first assignment together was in Gulfport, Mississippi. He had multiple assignments in his career worldwide, extending from South Korea to Germany during the fall of the Berlin Wall. During this time, he served as a navigator in the C-130 aircrafts, earned a Master's in Engineering Management and commanded and mentored many airmen in his squadron. Jim served honorably from July 13, 1976 to May 27, 1997, when he medically retired.
Jim would continue to his second career as a high school teacher at Trevor G. Browne once he completed his Master's in Education from Arizona State University. For over 14 years he taught and mentored many, especially in Physics. Recognized as an exemplary teacher, Jim showed incredible passion for education and knowledge, best demonstrated through a group of his students who were awarded a MIT InvenTeams grant. Jim also was a charismatic and energetic wrestling coach for not only Trevor Browne students, but Bourgade Catholic students as well. Jim pursued many passions including hunting, camping, cycling, traveling and was also a recent volunteer to work with the teen group at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Jim truly believed in living the best out of life, no matter what cards he was dealt with. It is Jim's wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Please join family and friends for visitation at 5:00pm and Rosary and sharing life stories at 6:00pm both on March 8, 2020 located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary, 7924 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Funeral Mass to celebrate Jim's life will be at 10:00am on March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5614 W. Orangewood Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Following Mass, please join us for light refreshments at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary. Jim will be laid to rest with his wife, Kathleen on May 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com for more information or to share a memory of Jim, which will be published in his Life Remembered book.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020