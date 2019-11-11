|
Lt Colonel John Lysle Logan Jr.
Mesa - Lt Colonel John Lysle Logan Jr. died on November 1, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by his children and grandchildren at Hospice of the Valley in Mesa, AZ. John was a navigator in the Air Force for 22 years and then he became a CPA and worked in Buckeye, AZ. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. His remains will be placed at the National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 10:30am on November 29, 2019. An open house will follow at his daughters' house in Tempe, AZ. Contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019