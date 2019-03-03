|
Lubomyr (Lee) Oleksyn
Phoenix - Lubomyr (Lee) Oleksyn passed away peacefully February 1, 2019, after his battle with glioblastoma. In 1951, he was the first of his siblings to be born in the U.S., after his parents and sisters emigrated from Ukraine, settling in Rochester, New York. He graduated from Edison Tech, and when his family moved to Phoenix, worked with them at the Odessa Restaurant and Lounge on the Black Canyon Freeway and Deer Valley for 20 years. For the last 10 years Lee was the food and beverage director of the Five Star Senior Living Facility in Borne, Tx. He had a big personality, always ready to share a joke, with a belly laugh that filled the room and love for his family beyond measure. It was an honor to call him son, father, brother, uncle and a true friend that helped anyone in need. We will miss him beyond words. Preceded in death by his father Teodozyj (Teddy) Oleksyn. He is survived by his mother Stefania, sisters Nadia, Vera (husband Ed Hoerner) Brothers Stepan (wife Pamela), Andrew (wife Heather), Daughter Teresa (husband Nick McCully), Son Gregory, Nephews, Paul Wirlo, Steven Taft, Alexander Oleksyn, Niece Vera Weeks, Grandsons Ethan McCully and Gavin McCully. A celebration of life will be held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, March 9th from 2 to 5, at 735 W. Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1102 N. 10th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006 Vichnaya pamyat.
Published in The Arizona Republic