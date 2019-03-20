Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Community Church-New Thought
5013 East Broadway
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Baxter


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille Baxter Obituary
Lucille Baxter

Mesa - Lucille Baxter passed away just two minutes past midnight on January 29, 2019, the day after her 100th birthday.

She was born on January 28, 1919, in West Union, Ohio, to Isaac and Louella Carter. She married the late Reverend Arthur G Massie in 1936. They had six children. The family moved to Arizona in 1960. Lucille was a restaurant manager for Guggy's, who then had several locations in the Valley. In 1979, she was married to Robert Baxter, of Mesa. She is survived by daughters, Nedra Solomon and Dawn Lea Reece (Michael). Step-daughters, Cheryl Rice and Patti Ann Baxter, 18 grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren, and 27 Great-Great Grandchildren and friend, Mark Viera, caregiver and companion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, an infant daughter, Rita Anne, Daughter, Scherrie Christine Huelskamp, sons, Gregory and John David Massie, Step-daughter Susan McDowell, a grandson and a great-grandson.

She remained in good health until shortly before her death and passed away peacefully having reached her goal of 100 years.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at The Community Church-New Thought, 5013 East Broadway, Mesa, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.