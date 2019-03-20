|
|
Lucille Baxter
Mesa - Lucille Baxter passed away just two minutes past midnight on January 29, 2019, the day after her 100th birthday.
She was born on January 28, 1919, in West Union, Ohio, to Isaac and Louella Carter. She married the late Reverend Arthur G Massie in 1936. They had six children. The family moved to Arizona in 1960. Lucille was a restaurant manager for Guggy's, who then had several locations in the Valley. In 1979, she was married to Robert Baxter, of Mesa. She is survived by daughters, Nedra Solomon and Dawn Lea Reece (Michael). Step-daughters, Cheryl Rice and Patti Ann Baxter, 18 grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren, and 27 Great-Great Grandchildren and friend, Mark Viera, caregiver and companion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, an infant daughter, Rita Anne, Daughter, Scherrie Christine Huelskamp, sons, Gregory and John David Massie, Step-daughter Susan McDowell, a grandson and a great-grandson.
She remained in good health until shortly before her death and passed away peacefully having reached her goal of 100 years.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at The Community Church-New Thought, 5013 East Broadway, Mesa, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019