Lucille Connors Mead
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Lucille Connors Mead, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away a month shy of her 93rd birthday. Lucille Anne Connors was born in Buffalo, NY and spent her childhood in Buffalo, NY and Boston, MA.
From an early age family and friends referred to Lucille as "Honey," a loving moniker that remained all her life. Honey met Fredrick B. Mead, Jr. while attending University of Buffalo and later married in 1950. Honey and family moved to Central Phoenix in 1965 and became an active parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Church. She was Coordinator of the Parish Religious Education Program at SFX for most of the 1970's, and later spent nearly 10 years in various administrative roles at the Diocese of Phoenix.
Retirement years saw Honey and Fred moving to San Diego, Poway, Las Vegas, and Prescott, enjoying new adventures and making lifelong friends before returning to the Phoenix area to be closer to family.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Fred (2015), son Rick (2001), granddaughter Glenna Mead Bashline (2015), and her brother John (Jack) Connors (1983). She is survived by her sister Marilyn Connors (Sr. Mary Brendan), and twin brother Robert Connors; children Mary Lou Dinoffria (David), John Mead (Barbara), Anne Marini (Mark), Marilyn Erhard (Patrick), and Joe Mead (Alison); 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held for close family at a later date. A copy of this obituary and a Tribute Wall for memories and comments is available online at messingermortuary.com.
In lieu of any flowers and especially in these difficult times, please send any memorial gifts to St. Mary's Food Bank - Tribute Gifts: www.firstfoodbank.org/give/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020